(CNN Money) — It’s tax day — and the IRS is experiencing technical difficulties.

The service that taxpayers use to file online is partly down, according to Acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter.

“On my way over here this morning, I was told that a number of IRS systems are unavailable at the moment,” Kautter said at a Congressional hearing Tuesday morning. “We are working to resolve this issue and taxpayers should continue to file their returns as they normally would.”

In a statement, the IRS confirmed that the problem is ongoing.

Tuesday is the last day for taxpayers to file their tax returns. It’s also the final day to pay any additional money they owe to Uncle Sam for 2017.

