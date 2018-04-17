CHICAGO (CBS) — Developers have unveiled plans for what would be the city’s second-tallest skyscraper.

The proposed tower would be built in a parking lot next to the iconic Tribune tower, east of Michigan Avenue.

The building would be 1,422 feet tall, only 29 feet shorter than the Willis tower.

It would consist of 125 condos, 439 rental units, 200 hotel rooms, and more than 10,000 square feet of retail space.

At a meeting last night, some residents expressed concern about neighborhood congestion with the addition of nearly 800 hotel rooms and residences.

“If you bring another 5, 10 or 15,000 people in, you’re going to have yourself a potentially dangerous situation,” one person said.

Developer Lee Golub didn’t think that the additional population would change the dynamic of the area.

Construction could start late next year or early 2020.