(CBS) — A 28-year-old woman was killed, and her 8-year-old daughter wounded, in a shooting early Tuesday in Gary, Ind.

Gary police officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of East 35th Place shortly before 2 a.m.. A man at the residence told the officers that two people had been shot.

Pamela Hunter, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said she died of gunshot wounds, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Her 8-year-old daughter also was wounded, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Police would not provide further details on the shooting.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Corporal James Bond of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.