CHICAGO (CBS) — Winter weather is refusing to loosen its grip on Chicago.

On Wednesday, a mixture of snow or sleet will hit most of the area. One to three inches of snow could accumulate along the Wisconsin border. One inch or less could likely fall in Chicago and suburbs to the south.

A wintry mix of rain & sleet is likely this morning, along w/ a chance of t-storms. A period of snow is then likely later this afternoon int pic.twitter.com/LCiiTbtSgN — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 18, 2018

The snow is expected to start falling this afternoon and last into the evening.

The weather postponed the Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals game at Wrigley Field today.

Another one bites the dust. And the snow. And the cold. #Cubs & Cards postponed until 1:20pm tomorrow at Wrigley. — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) April 18, 2018

The Chicago Tribune reports that five Cubs games have been postponed this year. Just last week, games between the White Sox and Twins were wiped out by a blizzard.

Earlier this week, the National Weather Service reported that April 2018, thus far, is the fourth-coldest on record. It’s been so cold, the CTA kept its platform warming lamps operating.

Megan Glaros reports that temperatures will finally creep toward the more normal range (the average high is around 60) by the weekend. Sunny skies with highs in the 50s are expected.