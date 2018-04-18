Chicago (CBS) – A new study by the University of Vermont says Americans waste about one pound of food per person per day and it turns out the healthier a person eats, the more food that individual throws away.

The study found that between 2007-2014, Americans wasted about 150,000 tons of food daily. Fruits and vegetables were thrown out the most, followed by dairy and meat.

Researchers say many people need to learn the difference between bruised or damaged produce and food that is spoiled.

“Just because a banana has a bruise on it doesn’t mean we have to throw it away. We can re-purpose it,” explains Meredith Niles, Assistant Professor at the University of Vermont and co-author of the study. “Maybe we don’t want to eat it straight, but we could put it in a smoothie or blend it up and make banana bread.”

Other suggestions include educating consumers on the proper way to store fresh fruits and vegetables so they last longer, as well as revising sell-by dates for meat and dairy.