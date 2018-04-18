NEWTON, IL (Patch.com) — Two teenagers have been charged stemming from the illegal shooting of white pelicans at a state wildlife area in southeastern Illinois earlier this month, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police. Five pelicans were found dead and another was discovered wounded by state wildlife employees April 3 at Newton Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area in Jasper County.

The boys, who are from Newton, Illinois, were charged Saturday with unlawful take of migratory waterfowl with a rifle, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a public roadway, unlawful firing of a rifle over/into state waters and unlawfully disturbing/harassing wild birds by the use or aid of a motor vehicle, authorities said Monday. The boys’ names have not been released because they are minors.

Read more via Patch