CHICAGO (CBS) — A 3- or 4-year-old child was critically injured after being hit by a car Thursday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Police and fire officials said the child and a woman were hit by a car near 71st and Damen around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the child is 3 years old, but Fire Department officials said the child is 4 years old.

According to the Fire Department, the child was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said a woman who was injured refused medical attention at the scene, but fire officials said the woman went to Christ. The woman’s age was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.