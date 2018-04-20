Chicago (CBS) – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is partnering with global logistics technology company, project44, to announce the company plans to add 200 tech jobs in Chicago. The company is moving into a bigger, 40,000 square foot space in Merchandise Mart to accommodate the growth.

Project44 recently announced it has secured $35 million in new funding to continue its growth.

“Chicago’s diversified economy and global connectivity is ideal for companies driving real innovations in logistics and technology,” Mayor Emanuel said. “project44 has been an invaluable asset to Chicago’s innovation ecosystem and its continued growth is creating opportunities for local and international talent to join our thriving tech community.”

With the largest state-side engineering team of any logistics software as a service (SaaS) company, project44 is committed to cultivating Chicago’s global leadership in technology and innovation. The technology company plans on hiring 100 new jobs within the next 12-months, and 200 by November of 2019. They estimate about 50 percent of these positions will be enterprise SaaS product and engineering-based roles ranging from entry-level to the c-suite.

“Chicago is the heart of our domestic transportation ecosystem, a global hub for enterprise SaaS innovation, and home to a range of Fortune 500 companies,” project44 CEO and founder Jett McCandless said. “That unique ecosystem has accelerated our ability to build products that bring visibility and reliability to our global transportation networks. We are honored to call this city home and help cultivate its technology and logistics talent now, and in the future.”

For more information about project44 and their open positions, please visit: https://www.p-44.com/careers/.