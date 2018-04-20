CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago police officer fired shots at a suspect who tried to steal his vehicle at gunpoint Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Police said the officer was sitting in his vehicle near 79th and Hamlin shortly before 9 a.m., when someone opened the passenger door, pulled out a handgun, and demanded his car.

The officer got out of his vehicle, announced he was an officer, and pulled out his weapon. Police said the two exchanged shots, and the suspect ran to a waiting vehicle and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody Friday afternoon.

Area Central Detectives were investigating.