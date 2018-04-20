CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Police Department promises better training for officers to respond to emergency calls for people with acute mental health problems, more supervision, and more mental health services for the officers themselves to make sure they are able to do their jobs. These were made public today in a report outlining the Chicago Police Department’s plans for reform this year.

The 36-page report is part of a reform effort launched by the department in the wake of the 2015 release of a police dashboard camera video that showed a white police officer killing black teenager Laquan McDonald by shooting him 16 times, and a scathing federal report that detailed a long history of violating people’s constitutional rights and using excessive force.

The report promises more instructors and far more continuing training throughout offices’ careers.

