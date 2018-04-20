CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of Chicago students joined Friday’s national school walkout.

They protested against gun violence. The demonstrations marked the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school massacre in Colorado.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker has more.

They marched in droves. From around the city to gather in Grant Park.

Well over 1,000 students representing nearly a dozen high schools.

From school shootings across the country to the gun violence across Chicago, they say they’ve had enough and want lawmakers to provide more resources to communities dealing with gun violence, more reform of the Chicago Police Department, and federal gun control.

“Something needs to be done by the NRA and the government. We don’t want the pressure to be taken off this issue,” said student Terrie Briggs.

“Change may not happen right now but as soon as we’re get older and allowed to make big decisions that’s when change will happen,” added student Jackson Wentland.

This was not an excused absence for the students, however many school principals support the national protest.