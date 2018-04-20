ACLU of Indiana executive director Jane Henegar said in a statement the decision affirmed a woman’s right to make her own medical decisions.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has agreed with a lower court that said an Indiana law prohibiting abortions because the fetus has been diagnosed with a disability is unconstitutional.
The Thursday ruling by Seventh Circuit Judge William J. Bauer on Thursday deals with a 2016 law signed by former Gov. Mike Pence that would prohibit women from getting an abortion due to a fetus’s race, sex or diagnosis of disability.