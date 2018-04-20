CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police were searching for a red Jeep Renegade, after a 56-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision in the Lakeview neighborhood Thursday night.

Dorota Cieslinska’s family said she had just left the bar shortly after 9 p.m., walking west on Roscoe Street on her way home, when the Jeep hit her as she was crossing the street at Halsted.

“It’s horrible. I mean, Boystown, we definitely take pride in our community, and making sure that people come here are safe,” said Dusty Carpenter, manager of a nearby restaurant.

Police released surveillance pictures of the Jeep.

Investigators said the Jeep was heading south on Halsted, and did not stop after hitting CIeslinska.

Carpenter said police reviewed surveillance camera footage from his business.

“I know multiple times the police have walked in and asked to review our cameras, for anything from thefts to cars being broken into,” he said.

Several people saw what happened Thursday night, called 911, and tried to help the victim before paramedics got there.

“I ran over to her. I tried to do CPR on her,” Keith Van said. “Her pupils were fixed and dilated. There was no response.”

Cieslinska was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the Jeep was last seen heading south on Halsted, and have asked anyone with information to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.