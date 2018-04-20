Chicago (CBS) – A fire broke out at a multi-unit apartment building on Chicago’s West Side. It happened at a building located in the 2200 block of Rice St. in Ukrainian Village.

Firefighters report flames and heavy smoke shooting in the air just before 2 p.m. and were able to get on the roof to extinguish the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire, but 8 people have been displaced. Fire officials rescued one dog named Digby from the apartment complex. Digby was in a bathtub when firefighters found him.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.