Chicago (CBS) – A Southwest flight from Baltimore to Chicago returned to the gate shortly after departing due to a medical situation on board.

Southwest representative says while Flight 314 was at the gate, the pilots reported an issue with the aircraft’s auxiliary power unit. Mechanics were called out to fix any issues with the aircraft. The issues with the auxiliary power unit were fixed and the flight was cleared to return to their service to Chicago. The flight arrived two and a half hours behind schedule.

Southwest says the auxiliary power unit powers various systems while on the ground and say there were never any concerns with the aircraft’s engines.

Southwest Flight 314 from Baltimore Maryland to Chicago the flight I am currently on just had a passenger have some sort of medical emergency right as we were getting ready to take off 😯😥😞. Hope they're ok… Headed back to the gate now. #Southwest #Baltimore #Maryland #Scary pic.twitter.com/sdv9PRcRPg — Dennis Quiros (@SapoMalo22) April 20, 2018

This incident comes three days after a Southwest flight from New York to Dallas had to make an emergency landing after an engine exploded, shattering a window that killed one passenger and wounded seven others.