CHICAGO (CBS) — Students are set to walk out of class today, as part of the student-led movement on gun violence that also marks the 19th anniversary since the massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado.

Walter Payton College Prep on the North Side is one of more than 20 schools that have collaborated for the walk out this morning beginning at 10 a.m., CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli reports.

Unlike the previous, temporary walkout after the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas in Florida, students at many schools don’t plan to return to class.

Payton students plan to march to Federal Plaza in the Loop for a noontime rally.

In addition to common sense gun reforms, they are also calling for the reallocation of state and city funds to support low-income communities

Students are urged to wear orange–the color that hunters wear to make sure they are seen in the woods.

It’s also the color adopted by Hidiya Pendleton’s family five years ago. The 15-year-old Chicago girl was gunned down just after she returned home from marching in President Obama’s second inauguration.