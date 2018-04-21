CHICAGO (CBS) — Dining Out For Life is the event where for one special night, restaurants from participating restaurants from the U.S. and Canada donate their proceeds to AIDS research, prevention and awareness.

On Thursday April 26, the Dining Out For Life event will take place in Chicago.

Aaron Cuschieri is the Executive Chef at The Dearborn. He talks with CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot about the importance of the event.

“Each restaurant has a different amount that they’re donating,” said Cuschieri.

All of the proceeds stay local for local initiatives.

“Test Positive Aware Network is the one all of the proceeds in Chicago are going to,” added Cuschieri. “There are 60 restaurants all over Chicago participating.”

Last year, around 3,000 restaurants throughout the United States helped to raise more than four million dollars for the event.

Click here fore more information on the event and a list of the restaurants taking part in Dining Out For Life Chicago.