CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is recovering after police say she was dragged while trying to stop a man from stealing her car.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports.

The victim is a 63-year grandmother. Family members say she and her husband run a fish fry stand in the Little Village neighborhood.

She was in the back loading up her van when a man jumped inside. It happened Friday night near Fairfield and Cermak.

Police say the victim held onto the rear door of the van and was dragged several feet. The suspect got away with the van.

People who live in the neighborhood say the victim and her husband are well known in the area.

“I saw everything scattered, the whole stand on the floor,” said grandson Arturo Linares. “I don’t know why anyone would want to carjack them, which is pointless.”

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police say they are still investigating and there are no suspects in custody.