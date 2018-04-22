CHICAGO (CBS) — A federal probe isn’t stopping Chicago Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown for running for mayor. She is joining a crowded pool of candidates gunning for Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s job.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports she made her candidacy official on Sunday while denying allegations of wrongdoing.

She made the announcement to a room full of family and supporters. It’s not Brown’s first run for mayor. In 2007, she challenged then-mayor Richard M. Daley but finished in a distant second.

In February, a document filed in federal court outlined thousands of dollars in alleged payoffs Brown received in exchange for jobs and promotions.

“Anytime someone comes and has a complaint, it is their duty to look into it whether it’s true or false, as these are false,” said Brown. “But the citizens of Chicago and Cook County have elected me five times. They trust me. I am a proven leader.”

Brown joins a group that includes six people trying to unseat Emanuel. She has not been charged with a crime and she did win her last election handily despite losing the endorsement of Cook County Democrats.