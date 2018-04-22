CHICAGO (CBS) — It was the largest gathering of “life savers” ever assembled. Living organ donors from around the world met at Millennium Park. The goal: to set a living donor Guinness World Record.

They did it: A whopping 475 donors were at the event. It was almost double what they needed to break the previous record.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, a recent organ recipient, addressed the crowd. He received a kidney from his son last August.

“My son is my hero. He gave me a second chance at life,” said Johnson. “It’s my obligation now to put a spotlight on organ donations period and I know it’s not an easy thing to be a living donor but it’s the right thing.”

Secretary of State Jesse White was also at the event. He started the Illinois Organ Tissue Donor Registry in 2006. That registry makes sure a person’s wish to be a donor is respected after they die.