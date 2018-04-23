Chicago (CBS) – The Chicago Police and fire departments are touting local safe haven laws and celebrating the success stories.

Stories like 14-year-old Angel, whom Chicago Police Detective Keith Carter took into protective custody as a baby.

To mark “Safe Haven Awareness Month,” police and firefighters gathered with some of the 126 children saved and later adopted by loving families.

Under the law approved in 2001, parents can leave a newborn baby 30 days old or younger at any fire or police station or hospital with no questions asked.

Advocates for the law say other cities have used Chicago as an example for their own Safe Haven programs.