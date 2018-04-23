This is a developing story and will be updated.
(CBS) – Emergency responders were rushing to an intersection in Toronto where a van collided with pedestrians Monday. Toronto police said on Twitter said as many as 10 people may have been injured. Canadian Police say the cause of the incident, the exact number, as well as extent of the injuries are not yet known.
Authorities say it happened in north Toronto. The incident occurred Monday as Cabinent ministers from G7 countries were gathered in Toronto to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.
The driver of the van is in police custody.
