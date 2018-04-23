(CBS) – Emergency responders were rushing to an intersection in Toronto where a van collided with pedestrians Monday. Toronto police said on Twitter said as many as 10 people may have been injured. Canadian Police say the cause of the incident, the exact number, as well as extent of the injuries are not yet known.

Authorities say it happened in north Toronto. The incident occurred Monday as Cabinent ministers from G7 countries were gathered in Toronto to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.

The driver of the van is in police custody.

UPDATE: Driver of van that struck 8 to 10 people in Toronto has been found and is in custody, Canadian authorities say https://t.co/hjkpLTw5iS pic.twitter.com/jaXBKVHE30 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 23, 2018

UPDATE 1:27 pm, police were called to Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East, for a collision.

A Media Sgt from traffic services is on their way to the scene.

Too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or their injuries. More to come.^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.

