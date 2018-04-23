Chicago (CBS) – Naperville Police arrested 18-year-old Samuel Rogers following an investigation into online threats of gun violence against Neuqua Valley High School and a school faculty member. Police say he was arrested just before noon on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charge of Disorderly Conduct, which is a Class 4 Felony. Details pertaining to the threats have not been released.

“Threats of violence will absolutely not be tolerated in our community, especially in our schools, where students’ main concern should be their education, not their safety,” said Police Chief Robert Marshall. “As evidenced by this charge, any threats made against our school personnel or our citizens will be taken very seriously by the police department and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law.”

District 204 Superintendent, Karen Sullivan, said, “We appreciate the work of the Naperville Police Department in investigating this matter and in always keeping our school community safe.”

The Naperville Police Department encourages anyone with information about any threat to an individual or school community to contact police immediately.