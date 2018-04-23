Chicago (CBS) – A nursing mother who says she was forced to pump in the men’s bathroom at the Daley Center is filing a discrimination charge.

Judith Miller says building staff told her the electrical outlet in the women’s bathroom didn’t’ work, so she could either use the men’s bathroom or go home.

According to the ACLU, Miller chose to leave, right as her jury group was being called. The ACLU says this is an ongoing problem and is seeking pumping accommodations in Courthouses across the state.

Miller is a lawyer and assistant clinical professor of law at the University of Chicago.