CHICAGO (CBS) — Travelers trying to fight off boredom or get some work done while waiting for flights at O’Hare and Midway now have access to unlimited free Wi-Fi service at both airports.

The Chicago Department of Aviation announced unlimited free Wi-Fi, with streaming capability, is available for the first time at O’Hare and Midway, replacing the 30-minute free Wi-Fi that had been offered until now.

The new service provided by Boingo Wireless will be funded through advertising, at no cost to the city. The Wi-Fi service will carry rolling advertisements every 45 minutes.

Passengers who want faster Wi-Fi speeds can purchase one-day or monthly Boingo subscriptions.

Boingo subscribers also will have access to a Passpoint-enabled network that allows mobile devices secure roaming access to Wi-Fi hotpsots at O’Hare and Midway without requiring a login.