Chicago (CBS) – The Chicago White Sox released an update on White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar’s condition after he suffered a brain hemorrhage and ruptured aneurysm during Friday night’s game.

Farquhar was taken to a hospital after he passed out in the dugout in the sixth inning of Chicago’s 10-0 loss Friday night. He was helped by medical professionals and regained consciousness before going to a local hospital for testing.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the White Sox said, “Danny Farquhar’s medical team reported today that Danny is progressing well following a successful surgery Saturday to address the aneurysm. Farquhar has use of his extremities, is responding appropriately to questions and commands, and is speaking to doctors and his family. Danny remains in critical, but neurologically stable condition in the ICU unit at RUSH. Farquhar’s wife, Lexie, and family members are present at the hospital as he continues to receive treatment and close monitoring by the neurosurgical team. He is expected to remain in the neurosurgical ICU at RUSH for the next few weeks.”

https://twitter.com/whitesox/status/988497873217228803/photo/1

His family and the White Sox organization say they appreciate all of the messages of support for Danny, and the White Sox also appreciate fans and friends keeping Danny and his family in their thoughts and prayers.