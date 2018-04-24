CHICAGO (CBS) – First there were bets on if the newest member of the royal family will be a girl or a boy. Now bookies are betting on the royal baby name.

An Ireland-based bookmaker, Paddy Power, is betting that Prince William and Duchess Kate’s third child’s name will be Arthur. In fact, they are so confident they already paid out on the name “Arthur” for anyone who bet before 7 o’clock Monday night.

A spokesperson for Paddy Power says bookies have seen a surge of bets on the name James within the past few hours.

Duchess Kate and Prince William presented their newborn baby to the public yesterday. Other popular name bets include James, Albert, Philip, Alexander, and Henry. The Paddy Power spokesperson said that the bookmaker has seen a surge in bets in the name James, speculating that bettors are changing their minds.

Right now the odds are nine-to-four on Arthur, followed by James with three-to-one odds in second place, and six-to-one on Albert.

Credit CBS LondonOn Monday, Kensington Palace confirmed in a tweet that both mother and baby are doing well and that Prince William was there for the birth. The duchess, who gave birth Monday morning around 11 am, emerged from St. Mary’s Hospital about seven hours later alongside her husband, holding the baby wrapped in a white blanket for photos. Prince George and Princess Charlotte had met their baby brother earlier. The trio left the hospital minutes later.