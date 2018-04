CHICAGO (CBS) – A black rhino in need of a CAT scan got some special accommodations at Brookfield Zoo.

Layla has problems breathing and is too big to move. So, zoo workers brought a portable CAT scan machine into her habitat.

It is believed she is the first of her species to undergo such testing.

The scans revealed tissue above her molars was causing the obstruction.

Now vets can take steps to get her breathing right.