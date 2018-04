CHICAGO, IL (Patch.com) — Warmer temperatures of spring and summer are just now arriving, and some unpopular guests — mosquitoes — are certain to appear shortly. According to a new report, Chicago ranks second among the cities across the nation most bothered by mosquitoes ruining time outdoors.

Last year, a different company — Orkin — named Chicago the third-worst for the bloodsuckers.

Read more via Patch