Off Duty Dolton Police Officer Recovering After Being Shot

CHICAGO (CBS) – Doctors say Darryl Hope, the off-duty Dolton Police Officer that was shot outside his home Monday, could be released from the hospital as soon as late tomorrow. Doctors decided he should not undergo surgery to remove a bullet lodged very close to his spine.

Chicago police said Dolton Detective Darryl Hope just got home from work shortly after midnight near 76th and Calumet on Monday, and was walking through the front door, when two men approached him.

The men ordered Hope down the stairs of his front porch, and announced a robbery. Hope, who was not in uniform, pulled out his own gun and traded shots with the robbers.

Hope, 55, was shot three times, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center. Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins said Hope was in good condition and in good spirits, despite what happened.

Police are still searching for the two robbers, including one who may have also been shot during the crime.

The robbers got away without stealing anything. It was unclear if either of them was wounded. Chicago police brought in a helicopter to help search for the suspects.

“This is just another reminder of what can happen to anyone out on the street, not just regular citizens, but police officers completing their shifts. They’re not immune to the violence, and the things that go on on the streets slso. Considering that he was dressed in civilian clothing, no one would know that he was a police officer. He seemed like another easy target,” Collins said.

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes said he spoke with Hope just minutes before the shooting.

“He’s a friend of mine, and also we have worked together, too, within the community, as far as trying to enhance the quality of life and stop the violence,” he said. “He is a personal friend of mine, as well as all of the Dolton Police Department, as well as the Chicago Police Department.”

Hope has been with the Dolton Police Department for about 15 years. He’s also a member of the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.