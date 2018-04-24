CHICAGO (CBS) — Move over construction season; it’s officially paving season in Chicago.

Hundreds of miles of roads in Chicago will get a makeover. It’s part of the city’s annual effort to resurface pothole-filled streets.

Beginning Monday, road crews will start tearing up approximately 200 miles of city streets. The goal is to remove and replace the top 2 to 3 inches of asphalt.

Among the streets slated to get facelifts this spring and summer are stretches of 67th Street, 69th Street, 79th Street, Western Avenue, Humboldt Drive, Augusta Boulevard, Wilson Avenue, and Elston Avenue.

In some cases, utility work also is slated for streets that are being repaved. City officials said coordinating that work with private utilities has helped save more than $120 million since 2012, by scheduling utility work for when a street is already torn up for repaving.

Once this year’s paving work is completed, city officials say more than 2,000 miles of Chicago streets will have been resurfaced since 2011.