CHICAGO (CBS) – A five-year-old girl from Carpentersville becomes the latest child in Illinois to die from complications from a flu-like illness.

A wake was held Wednesday night for Mia Lobo. A GoFundMe page for the family said she came down with the H1N1 flu virus which spread to her brain.

She died at Advocate Christ Hospital in Park Ridge.

As of April 14, eight children have died this flu season in Illinois. Nationwide the total number of pediatric deaths has reached 156.