CHICAGO (CBS) — A retired Chicago Police officer targeted for robbery ends up shooting one of the suspects.

Authorities confirm that man died at a nearby hospital.

It happened at 29th and Shields in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports around 7:20 Wednesday evening, police say three men approached a man in a car in the area of 29th and Shields.

Investigators say at least one had a gun and pointed the firearm at the man in the vehicle as part of an attempted car jacking.

Turned out he’s a retired Chicago Police officer who had a gun.

Police say he fired shots hitting one of the accused robbers in the upper body.

Officers said two others were caught, one at the scene another a short distance away.

It’s an area where many first responders live. Neighbors say if the carjackers were looking for an easy target they picked the wrong place and the wrong person.

“I think that just goes to show how secure this environment,” said neighbor Anton Lavito. “It’s obviously bad luck on their part.”