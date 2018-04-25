CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoans get a B for how well we know our city’s landmarks and attractions.

Chicago was tied with Boston for 3rd place in a study of 10 major cities, when it comes to how well people know their hometown’s iconic landmarks.

Only the people of Austin and New York knew their cities better.

Chicago is a world class city with more points of interest than you could count, but how many people really know the big ones? It’s surprising what people do and don’t know about Chicago’s most famous attractions.

The 360 Chicago study asked 2,000 people to find major attractions on aerial view maps of their hometown. It gave people a list of 10 landmarks in each city, and asked to identify five pinned locations. The other five landmarks on the list were not pinned on the map.

In Chicago, the five locations pinned on the map were the Art Institute, Buckingham Fountain, the John Hancock Center, Second City, and The 606 trail. The Art Institute was the best known.

“The 606 came in hardest to identify, which honestly isn’t that surprising. It’s the newest,” said Nichole Williamson, general manager of 360 Chicago.

Oddly enough, Chicagoans did better at identifying the landmarks on the Los Angeles map than their own city.

Residents in Austin, Seattle, and Houston actually did better identifying Chicago’s landmarks than their own cities.

Los Angelenos came in last in the study, scoring a C- when identifying their own landmarks.