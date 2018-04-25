CHICAGO (CBS) — A parolee who overpowered an officer and escaped custody on the South Side has been found and arrested.

Kir Moorman has been out on parole for only a few weeks, and was moments away from going back to jail, when he overpowered an Illinois Department of Corrections parole officer trying to serve an arrest warrant Tuesday morning near 81st and Burnham, police said.

Moorman, who was out on parole for an armed robbery conviction, had one hand cuffed when he fled the scene.

Chicago police brought in a helicopter and used several squad cars to search the South Shore and South Chicago neighborhoods after Moorman escaped.

Edward Jones said he spoke to Moorman two days earlier, when he stopped Jones on the street and asked about his pregnant dog.

“The tattoo on his head is what really made me recognize what you are talking about,” Jones said after seeing Moorman’s IDOC mugshot.

Moorman, 29, has been in and out of jail since he was 17, on charges of armed robbery, burglary, and gun and drug violations.

He was located and arrested Tuesday evening in north suburban Glenview, according to an IDOC spokesperson.