(CBS) — A Wisconsin couple have been forced from their home because it is on the verge of falling into Lake Michigan due to erosion.

CBS 58 (WDJT) in Milwaukee reports, the screened-in porch on the house in Kenosha County fell down the bluff, forcing the homeowners to evacuate.

Last week, Marge Lindgren and her husband were sitting inside of their Somers home when the porch collapsed, leaving the foundation on the edge of the bluff.

Lindgren says the home has been in her husband’s family for decades.

The cost of stabilizing the home is too expensive, Lindgren said.