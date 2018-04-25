CHICAGO (CBS) –Authorities have announced a “major development” in the Golden State killer case. Here are fast facts about the case and today’s developments around the east area rapist:

1. The crime spree started in 1976 and lasted more than decade, resulting in “12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across the state,” according to CBS 13 Sacramento.

2. Today police arrested the alleged Golden State Killer in the Sacramento area.

3. The Sacramento Bee is reporting that 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo resides at the home that police raided.

FBI, police and investigators at the possible suspect’s home known as the Golden State killer the East Area rapist, original night stalker and diamond knot killer in Citrus Heights. The East Area rapist responsible for raping at least 45 killing 12. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/Ph6hnYeRhf — Kelly Ryan (@kellyinmedia) April 25, 2018

4. CBS 13 Sacramento is reporting that Southern California detectives contacted investigators in Australia over cases that bore similarities with the rapes and murders in California.

5. Crime writer Michelle McNamara dubbed the suspect “The Golden State Killer.”

“She thought she was getting real close to finding him. And then she was gone,” says true-crime journalist Billy Jensen says after McNamara passed away suddenly in April of 2016.

