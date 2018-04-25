CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago rap artist Kanye West is taking to twitter Wednesday, posting comments in support of President Donald Trump. West posted a photo of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat with the caption “We got love.” The artist immediately received backlash from some fans, but also caught the attention of the President.
“You don’t have to agree with Trump, but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West tweeted. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”
Trump responded to Kanye’s tweet, saying, “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”
Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018
Black people don’t have to be democrats.
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018
If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary
I love Hillary too.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018