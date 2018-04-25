CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago rap artist Kanye West is taking to twitter Wednesday, posting comments in support of President Donald Trump. West posted a photo of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat with the caption “We got love.” The artist immediately received backlash from some fans, but also caught the attention of the President.

“You don’t have to agree with Trump, but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West tweeted. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

West posted a tweet shortly after saying his wife, Kim Kardashian called him. “My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself,” he wrote.

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Trump responded to Kanye’s tweet, saying, “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

Fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper weighed in on the twitter comments.

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

West also added that he loves former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.