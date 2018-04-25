Filed Under:Fire, Park Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people escaped a fire Wednesday afternoon at a home in the Park Manor neighborhood, and firefighters rescued a cat.

The fire started around noon at a 3-story home near 71st and Vernon.

Fire officials said two people escaped the flames on their own. A cat was rescued from the building, and paramedics provided the pet with oxygen, according to a Fire Department spokesman.

The fire was extinguished by around 2 p.m. Officials said the building appeared to be a hoarding situation.

No injuries were reported.

