CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer suffered a head injury early Wednesday, when a suspect hit him over the head with a vase at an apartment in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Two officers responded to a domestic battery call near 64th and Kenwood around 12:35 a.m. When they arrived, they spotted the victim on the street, and followed her up to an apartment, where the suspect opened the door for her.

The suspect closed the apartment door after only one of the two officers walked inside, and then hit the officer over the head with a vase.

Police said the suspect fled out of the back of the apartment when the officer’s partner got inside.

The injured officer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning

Area Central detectives were investigating.