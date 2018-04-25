CHICAGO (CBS) — Porter Moser signed a contract Wednesday that will keep him as the head men’s basketball coach at Loyola University Chicago through the 2025-26 season.

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed. Moser made about $420,000 in 2016-17, according to published reports citing documents the university, as a non-profit, is required to submit to the IRS.

“We are excited to be able to announce a new contract for Porter that will keep him at Loyola a long time,” Athletic Director Steve Watson said in a statement. “He is the perfect fit for Loyola and operates his program the right way.”

Moser guided the Ramblers to its first Final Four appearance since 1963, when it won the NCAA title.

“I am grateful to Dr. Rooney and Steve Watson for having the confidence in me to build a program the right way,” Moser said in a statement. “As I have said many times before, I am a Catholic kid from Chicago who played in the Missouri Valley Conference. This is the trifecta for me. We have invested so much time and energy in this program and I’m beyond excited to continue the journey. ”

This season, Moser was named Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year and also was selected as the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) District 16 Coach of the Year.