CHICAGO (CBS) – The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday morning over President Trump’s travel ban. The Trump Administration says the policy is needed for security, but challengers say the ban really targets Muslims.

Large groups of protesters stood outside the Supreme Court Wednesday as the justices take on President Trump’s travel ban.

“The promise of America is open to every human being regardless of how they pray and how they worship,” said Ramla Sahid, an immigration activist.

The original policy rolled out shortly after President Trump took office, which sparked widespread protests and triggered confusion at the nation’s airports. Lower courts blocked it and it was withdrawn.

The justices will consider the President’s third version of the policy, which is more limited, targeting seven countries most with predominantly Muslim populations.

The administration says the countries do not have proper screening measures in place for people coming to the U.S., but challengers say the policy is illegally aimed at Muslims and point to the President’s own words on the campaign trail as evidence, saying “Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.”

The Supreme Court let this version of the ban take effect in December while it considered the case. The justices will decide whether it violates immigration law or the Constitution.

Another of the Trump Administration’s immigration policies is also under challenge. On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled against the President’s decision to end the DACA program, which protects some young immigrants from deportation. It’s just one judge’s ruling. Many expect the issue will eventually end up before the Supreme Court.