CHICAGO (CBS) – A two-year-old is having surgery today after getting shot in the leg last night in the 400 block of Landau Street in Joliet. Police say the shooting happened around 7:45 Tuesday night.

The Joliet Police Department said they spoke to several parents who stated they’ve been having problems with gang members in the past month. Officers said the father of the two-year-old stated he had been shot in the past and said a dark colored SUV drove past their residence two times while the family was in their front yard. The third time the vehicle passed, he heard a gun shot and noticed his two-year-old son was shot in the left leg.

The two-year-old was taken to Silver Cross Hospital and flown to a hospital in Park Ridge.

Joliet’s Deputy Police Chief Alan Roechner says the two-year-old is having surgery today, but doctors are not sure if they will be able to save his leg.

Police said according to their investigation, the boy’s father returned gun fire and struck a residence in the 500 block of Landau.

Both parents, 21-year-old Roberto Ortiz and 21-year-old Vanessa Casillas are in police custody.

Ortiz is facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, not having a FOID card, and unlawful possession of ammunition. Casillas is facing charges of obstructing justice and unlawful purchase of a firearm.

Officers say Casillas has a FOID card, but Ortiz does not. According to Police Chief Roechner, Casillas told officers she was the one shooting back at the vehicle and refused to change her story. Police say they have video evidence from a neighbor showing Roberto Ortiz shooting, but Casillas wouldn’t change her story. She is being charged with obstructing justice.

Two other people were in the driveway at the time of the incident and were brought into the police station for questioning, according to the Joliet Police Department. One was a 17-year-old juvenile and the other was 27-year-old Michael Ortiz, both seen on the video picking up the shell casings from the street.

The 17-year-old and Michael Ortiz are being charged with obstructing justice. The 17-year old juvenile was released to the custody of his parents while the other three, Roberto Ortiz, Vanessa Casillas, and Micael Ortiz, were arrested and taken to the Will County Jail.

Police say three weapons were recovered and authorities have identified the suspects responsible for shooting the child.

Joliet Police have not confirmed if the suspects have been arrested or charged at this time.