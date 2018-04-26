CHICAGO (CBS) — The water tower with all the roses on it. The iconic design first “rose” above the near northwest suburb in 1982.

That’s for the Village of Rosemont. All these years later, it’s still a source of community pride in the town of 4,200.

“It’s a half million gallon water tank,” said Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens. “It’s our waterfall that people take pictures with their wedding party.”

Rosemont may be 15 miles west of the lake, but this area is all about water. The falls on one side, a tributary of the Des Plaines River on the other. The water tower smack dab in the middle.

“It really looks like a long stem rose that just comes out of the ground,” said Stephens.

If you’re wondering why there’s a rose in Rosemont, well, there’s not a real good reason.

“In 1956 when Rosemont was incorporated, there were just some names thrown in a barrel and the name Rosemont came out of there,” noted Stephens.

But ever since, the town has embraced the red flower, now emblazoned high above the ground.

“We’re very proud of it. You see a lot of folks talking pictures from planes as they fly into O’Hare,” he said. “You know you’re in Rosemont when you see the tower.”

The Rosemont water tower received the prestigious national ”Tank of the Year” award back in 2006.

It needs to be repainted every 10 years or so. A job not for anyone with a fear of heights.