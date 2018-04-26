CHICAGO (CBS) — A 28-year-old woman was killed Wednesday night, when she was stabbed and thrown from a parked car in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Police found the woman lying in the street near 60th and Sacramento around 9:30 p.m. She had been stabbed in the chest, and investigators believe someone shoved her out of a Honda parked around the corner.

Witnesses said they saw a man jump out of the passenger side of the car and run away.

The victim, 28-year-old Carolina Gonzalez, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 10:10 p.m.

Area Central detectives were investigating.