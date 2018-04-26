CHICAGO (CBS) – The City of Chicago is launching a new three-in-one CityKey card program. The card is a city ID that will also work as a Ventra Card and as a library card.

It also provides the user with benefits and discounts at more than 30 businesses and cultural institutions around the city. CityKey holders will get 50% off tickets at the Goodman Theater, one free day at the Field Museum, 25% off Navy Pier park attractions, and dozens of other benefits.

Criminal background and immigration status are not checked before a card is issued. That should enable citizens to find work more easily and cards with many benefits should help expose the city to underserved populations.

“The goal here is to bring the city together, in an initiative across the city, that benefits everyone, not just some,” said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

“In the coming months, we hope to continue expanding the list of benefits and by the end of the year, we hope to add a pharmaceutical prescription drug benefit that every CityKey holder will be able to receive whether you have health insurance or not,” said Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia.

“If you live in Chicago, you should feel a part of our city – not apart from it,” said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. “The CityKey breaks down barriers and allows all Chicagoans to take advantage of the very best our City has to offer.”

“We are thrilled that we have over 30 businesses, cultural and financial institutions, restaurants and sports teams signed up for the initial launch of the CityKey program to offer benefits and discounts to cardholders across the Chicago area including the Field Museum, Goodman Theater, Chicago Children’s Museum, Lyft, Chicago Fire and the Joffrey Ballet to name a few, and we know that more will join us soon,” said Clerk Valencia. “One of the initial goals of the program was to create a card that everyone would want to carry in their wallet, and by partnering with both private and public institutions, cardholders from all walks of life can get benefits for just being a Chicago resident.”

The first 100,000 cards will be given away for free. After that, adults will be charged $10, cards for children will cost $5, and senior citizens can get the cards for free.

A full list of benefits and discounts include:

Name Discount Sports Team Chicago Fire Discounted ticket prices on select games. Chicago Red Stars 10% discount on all Red Star tickets Chicago Sky 20% off tickets Arts & Cultural Institutions 2nd Story $5 off tickets Broadway in Chicago Discounts on a show-to-show basis Chicago Children’s Museum $2 off regular priced admission ticket purchased at the museum’s admissions desk Ed Paschke Art Center 25% off memberships priced between $75 and $500 Field Museum 1 free day Goodman Theatre 50% discount on four mezzanine tickets per production through August 2018. Subject to availability. Haitian American Museum of Chicago 10% off gift shop Joffrey Ballet 10% off tickets to select performances Lincoln Park Zoo 10% off membership National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture 10% off gift shop National Museum of Mexican Art 10% off gift shop National Veterans Art Museum 25% off membership Windy City Play House 15% off all tickets Entertainment Cinemas Entertainment Movie ticket and Small popcorn $8.50 Navy Pier 20% off pier park attractions Food & Restaurants Back of the Yards Coffee 10% discount Brew Brew Coffee and Tea 10% discount Carbon Arc Bar & Board 15% discount on food, dine-in only, offer not valid on already discounted items Chef Sara’s Cafe Tuesday 10% off Dulcelandia 10% off candy, piñatas and frozen yogurt Jugrnaut Chicago 15% off Majani Soulful Vegeterian Cuisine 5% discount Surf’s Up South Shore Tuesday – Thursday 10% Off The Jibarito Stop 10% off Uncle Remus 10% off Apparel & Beauty Monarch Thrift Shop 10% off Replica Chi 10% off apparel Rinse 6 months free delivery Urbane Blades 30% off first time visit Other Services Lawndale Fitness Center One free month of membership when signing up for auto payment Lyft 25% discount on first five rides or next five rides Mind + Hand 10% off space rental & co-working space membership, certain courses Park Whiz 5% off parking Financial Institutions Seaway Acceptable form of Identification at the following locations Second Federal Acceptable form of Identification at the following locations

For a complete list of printing events or to schedule an appointments at City Hall to apply for a CityKey, visit www.chicityclerk.com/chicagocitykey.