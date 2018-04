CHICAGO (CBS) — A Dolton Police officer shot outside his South Side home on Monday is out of the hospital.

Detective Daryl Hope was shot at least three times during an attempted robbery. On Thursday, a crisis responder said Hope was moved to a rehab facility.

“He still has a bullet lodged in his back. He’s still in a lot of pain,” said crisis responder Andrew Holmes. “He still has to go through therapy.”

Police are still searching for suspects. Hope said he thinks he may have shot one of them.