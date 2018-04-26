CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s inspector general says the city’s police department has failed to report to the state of Illinois people it believes may be mentally unfit to carry a gun.

Inspector General Joe Ferguson says in a report released Wednesday the state Firearm Owners Identification Card Act requires law enforcement to notify Illinois State Police within 24 hours of determining a person poses “a clear and present danger.”

A review determined the Chicago Police Department only once in 37 incidents over a recent 3½-year period reported to the state it confiscated a gun from a person it transported to a mental health facility.

Ferguson recommended Chicago police officials train officers on the reporting requirements and make the forms accessible for officers.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the department has adopted the recommendations.

