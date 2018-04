CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead late Wednesday night in a parking lot at O’Hare International Airport.

Police said the man was discovered in the ride share staging area around 10:45 p.m.

John Wohlman, 55, of Glenview, was pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m. at Resurrection Medical Center, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Area North Detectives were conducting a death investigation.